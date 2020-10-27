Why looted COVID-19 palliatives can’t be returned – Reno Omokri

Author and social critic, Reno Omokri, has given reasons why the government would be wrong to demand for the return of looted COVID-19 palliatives.

Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, made this known on his official Twitter account on Monday night after the Plateau State Government, on Monday, gave looters 48 hours to return stolen COVID-19 palliatives.

Reacting to this, Omokri said the only reason the demand will be justified will be to ask looters in the government to return theirs, adding that it’s their faults the masses are so poor that they resulted into looting palliative.

“You can’t ask those who looted food to return their loot, while not asking the same of those who looted government coffers, and made the masses so poor, to the extent that they have to loot palliatives, that should have been distributed to them in the first place. #EndSARS”

