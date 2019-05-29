‘Why I’m Absent at Sanwo-Olu’s Swearing-In’ – Ambode

The outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode Wednesday morning explained why he will be absent at the inauguration ceremony of the incoming governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Tafa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Ambode, who congratulated and handed over to his successor– Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, said the new governor deserves to enjoy his historic day without him sharing the glory with him.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence,” Ambode said in a statement by his media aide Habib Aruna.

Ambode lost the APC governorship primaries to Sanwo-Olu, who was a former commissioner for establishment and training in the state.

Since Sanwo-Olu emerged Lagos State governor-elect after the elections, Ambode has solicited support for the incoming administration.

“I have already formally handed over reins of power in the State to the new Governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday,” Ambode said.

Ambode, who noted he had quality time with Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, said he is confident that government will succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance in the state.