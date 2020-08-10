Why I rejected APC – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has explained why, even after talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC), he did not settle for the party.

Ortom said that after consultations with some of his close allies and the confidence reposed in him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he decided to decline the offer to rejoin APC.

The governor, who disclosed this during the State Elective Congress of the PDP at Aper Aku Stadium at the weekend in Makurdi, said he would communicate his decision not to leave the PDP to the APC.

His words: “It is true that the APC has invited me to come back and they are propagating that. I told them I would come and ask you (PDP congress). Do you want me to defect to APC?”

But the question, which got a resounding “no, no, no”, prompted the governor to say: “So, I am comfortable with my people and I will remain in PDP. I will communicate this to my friends in the APC. I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave.”

The governor assured the congress that PDP would sustain the gains of 2019, through to 2023, adding that the successes recorded was made possible by the support of party members.

