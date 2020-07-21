Why I cannot run for political office – Ali Baba

Leading stand-up comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, has ruled himself out of politics.

He said this is in spite of the fact that many of his colleagues, fans and friends have been asking why he has not contested for political office.

But the 55-year-old Delta State-born comic, he has five reasons that do not allow him to contest for public office through the ballot box, and until those stumbling blocks are removed from Nigerian politics, he will remain where he is – Entertainment.

Narrating the five reasons in a recent post on his Instagram page, the graduate from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, said:

“The electoral processes are flawed. From the party to the office to be held. The selection of who to run is not based on qualifications or capability to deliver on manifestoe. It is on money first ooooo. #IdonLeaveYou.

“The person who can pay gets the needed nod above those with better head.

“Even the campaign’s are not fair. While one is playing fair, the other person is employing illegal tactics to score more at the polls.

“While INEC, the person recording the video, in this case, is watching it go on.

“In the end, when the election is challenged, the judicial system is twisted to favour the person with the largest amount of cash,” he stated.

“So how can we resolve these issues?” he asked.

“Get a proper census. On the back of that, build a unified data base.

“Using latest technologies, analyse the results of the census and apply to your development project.

“Thumb prints of all citizens should be linked to a common place and accessible by authorised personnel.

“Punish electoral offenders heavily to deter others.

“Reward outstanding and upright officials.

“Total forfeiture of total property of anyone caught in the webs of electoral malpractices. Because getting someone who stole 5billion to refund the 5billion after they have used it for 10 years doesn’t stop anyone from doing the same. Because, I stole 5billion from you, after 5years, if you ask for a refund, I’ll give you 10billion… I would be generous like that.

“Reduce the entitlement of political offices.

“Name and shame

“Transparency in all activities of the electoral umpire.

“All of these MUST be included in a new constitution that must be worked on and passed by this current National Assembly, to take effect from 2023.

“Once these are sorted, I will contest.”

Apparently, it may be some time before we see Ali Baba’s campaign posters.

