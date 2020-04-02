Simi has taken to her Twitter to speak about the lack of electricity in many parts of Lagos, especially at a time when the entire state is on lock down–a precautionary measure taken by the federal government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Why can’t they give people light?” Simi said in her tweet, and she tagged the president in her post, “Why do we need to beg for everything?@MBuhari”

This has stirred reactions from fellow Nigerians who are undergoing the same harsh condition.

See her tweet below: