Why Buhari didn’t address Lekki shootings – Presidency

The presidency has explained why President Buhari didn’t speak on the Lekki toll gate shooting during his speech on the 22nd of October, 2020.

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina in an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ said it will be “premature and presumptuous” for Buhari to talk about the shooting as it was still being investigated.

Adesina said;

“The Defence Headquarters issued a statement to say that it was investigating the matter. Lagos State Governor has also set up a probe panel to investigate what really happened.

“So, the President couldn’t have said anything because it would be premature and presumptuous while investigation is ongoing. It is after investigation has been concluded that he can speak on the matter.”

Buhari drew widespread criticism for his tardy response to the chaos that engulfed the country in the wake of the #EndSARS protests and his decision not to bring up the Lekki shootings in his short national address.

Amnesty International reports that at least 12 persons were killed by soldiers in the October 20 crackdown on protesters at Lekki.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

