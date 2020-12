Regina Askia is 53 years old today and is gorgeous while looking not a day over 30.

The Nollywood veteran actress who is based in the United States, shared a new picture to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of her birth.

“Chapter 53! Thank you Lord! I’m grateful! Chapter 53! Happy birthday to me!!! Enjoying the dividends of God’s grace. I am truly grateful. Thank you Lord”, she wrote on her Instagram page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook