Whoop! Tacha Akide Sells Out Her New NLNT Collection

Tacha Akide is fast becoming a business mogul.

Two weeks ago, the reality TV star launched her new streetwear line which was modeled by the likes of Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage. The designs were stunning and caught the eyes of the public.

Now, Tacha says she has sold out all of the products. “We are OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT!!!!!! Thank you ARMY!!!” said Tacha, who used the ongoing Big Brother Naija reunion show to promote her market.

And fans are super happy for her.

