Whoop! Tacha Akide Sells Out Her New NLNT Collection

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Whoop! Tacha Akide Sells Out Her New NLNT Collection

Tacha Akide is fast becoming a business mogul.

Two weeks ago, the reality TV star launched her new streetwear line which was modeled by the likes of Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage. The designs were stunning and caught the eyes of the public.

Now, Tacha says she has sold out all of the products. “We are OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT!!!!!! Thank you ARMY!!!” said Tacha, who used the ongoing Big Brother Naija reunion show to promote her market.

And fans are super happy for her.

Related Posts

Madonna

Madonna Shares Topless Photo on Instagram

July 7, 2020

Chris Hemsworth Reveals He’s Ready to Dive into Wrestling World as He Preps for Hulk Hogan Biopic

July 7, 2020

Mercy Eke Celebrates Her 1.5 Million Instagram Followers With Stunning Photo

July 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply