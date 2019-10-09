Whoop! Simone Biles Becomes the Most Decorated Female Gymnast!

Simone Biles has set a new world record: the 22-year-old American gymnast has just gotten her 21st career medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday, bringing her career gold to 15.

According to The Guardian, the decorated gymnast was part of the United States women’s team who retained their all-around title. And this win breaks the tie between Biles and Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, who had the most medals by a woman at the world championships.

Reacting to her latest milestone, Biles said: ”Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy. I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.”

Two more medals and she will equal Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo who holds the all-time record, among men or women.