Whoop! Remy Ma and Papoose are Expecting Another Child!

Remy Ma and Papoose are expecting their second child together!

The proud husband revealed this exciting news during a recent Instagram chat with Claudia Jordan, in which he spoke about his family and how they are coping with the pandemic.

According to the actor, he enjoys staying at home with Remy and their 1-year-old daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie, and then he added that they are expecting another baby.

“Some good things are coming out of this [pandemic]. We are going to have a new child,” he said, and it was all the details fans needed to throw a party.

