Congratulations to Regina Daniels!

The actress has welcomed her first child — a baby boy — with her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko. This exciting news was shared on social media by her brother, Sammy, who announced that he is now a uncle to a nephew.

“I’m still young but call me uncle. It’s a sign of respect,” he said, “Welcome my nephew.” And he also shared screenshots showing both mother and son in the hospital.

See the post below:

