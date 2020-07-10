Whoop! Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman Have Welcomed a Baby

Nollywood’s favourite couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman are now a cute family of three.

The couple have welcomed a little bundle of joy and proud dad, Ibrahim couldn’t be any more excited.

Managing to keep the news of the pregnancy under wraps as they did with their romantic relationship which started off the set of Africa Magic’s original soap opera, Tinsel, the lovebirds who got married in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony are yet to share their newest addition’s gender.

Sharing a black and white photograph of the couple in a tight embrace with Linda sporting a huge baby bump, the ‘Up North’ actor wrote;

“And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh. #isquared18 #iCub3d20 #IbrahimSuleiman #ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved #sonOfAisha

We can’t wait for the unveiling of the little cutie Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman must have made. Congratulations to them.

