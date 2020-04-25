Whoop! Idris and Sabrina Elba Celebrate First Anniversary: WATCH

Congratulations to Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina!

Last year, the couple tied the knot a lavish three-day event in Morocca. Now, one year has passed and Sabrina is looking back at how far they have come.

She wrote:

Words can’t describe what I felt in this moment. Walking down the aisle and seeing the man of my dreams, my best friend, standing in front of me ready to make a bond that lasts forever. You have changed my life, you have changed my world, you have changed my spirit. I thank you for the happiness you give me every day and the love you show me and my family. I can’t believe it’s been a year. All the memories we’ve make it feel like a lifetime. Let’s celebrate today for our future and be thankful for the health and happiness we have. I love you Idris and I forever will. Happy anniversary ❤️ @idriselba