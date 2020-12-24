Whodini rapper John Fletcher ‘Ecstasy’ dies at 56

Whodini rapper John ‘Ectasy’ Fletcher has died at the age of 56.

The musician performed with New York-based rap trio Whodini beginning in the early 1980s.

His death was confirmed by his family, who said: “John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher was a beloved man, the life partner to Deltonia and ex-husband to Carla, twin brother to Joseph, artist, friend, and lifetime performing partner to the Legendary Jalil of Whodini.

“Please send love and prayers to our family, and with open hearts we ask the ancestors to cover his soul in peace and tranquility. Play his music if it moves you, and know he’ll be hearing you on his way home this day, Dec 23rd.”

Whodini, consisting of Fletcher, Grandmaster Dee and Jalil Hutchins, were a pioneering rap group whose 1982 debut single “Magic’s Wand” became the first rap song to have a music video.

From 1983 to 1996, the group released six studio albums, four of which were certified platinum. In 2018, the band were honoured at the Black Music Honours ceremony.

A number of prominent rappers have paid tribute to Fletcher, with LL Cool J writing on Instagram: “I can’t believe you’re gone. One of the most important people in this culture to me. My friend. Exstasy rest in power [sic].”

“RIP to Ecstasy from Whodini,” Q-Tip added. “One of the most underappreciated voices in hip hop. Too many hits! Condolences to his fam.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

