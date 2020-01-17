Whitney Houston & Notorious B.I.G. to Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, THR is reporting.

According to the outlet, the duo will be joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex, and it is because of their contributions to the music industry.

This comes eight years after Houston died of drug abuse. She became an instant success at the age of 19, and her 1985 debut had three No. 1 singles: “Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know” and “The Greatest Love of All.” She had seven consecutive singles top the charts, a first for any artist.

The Notorious B.I.G, also called Biggie Smalls, was a Brooklyn-born rap artist whose real name was Christopher Wallace. He was a dominant artist in the 1990s, with hits like “Juicy” and “Big Poppa.” He was the leader of an East Coast school of rap that found itself in a bitter rivalry with artists from the West Coast. Biggie killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at age 24 in 1997. For his album Life After Death, with hits like “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Hypnotize,” he became the first artist to earn multiple No. 1 singles after his death.