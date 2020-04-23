Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is in the Works

Clive Davis is reportedly working with the estate of late singer Whitney Houston for the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Per THR, the screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, while Stella Meghie will direct. Pat Houston will produce the movie on behalf of the Houston Estate, along with Davis, Primary Wave Music’s Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan and McCarten.

With the backing of the estate, I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be able to utilise Houston’s music catalog. The movie does not yet have distribution.

This comes eight years after Houston died at the age of 48.

We can’t wait!