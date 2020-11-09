Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G have officially been inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame.

Family members of the vocal powerhouse Whitney who was known for her powerful voice and hits on hits during her lifetime, were on hand to accept the posthumous award on behalf of the late singer who died on February 11, 2012.

Whitney Houston’s mother Cissy Houston noted that being inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame was something the late singer had always wanted.

Christopher Wallace aka Notorious B.I.G’s daughter also accepted the honour on behalf of her father.

See videos of families of Whitney and B.I.G accepting the honour below.

