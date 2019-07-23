White Woman Claims She Invented Hair Bonnet and Black People Drag Her

A white woman named Sarah Marantz Lindenberg has claimed she invented the silk cap originally known by black people as ‘hair bonnet’ and this has stirred heated reactions on social media.

In an article with Fashion Magazine, the businesswoman claims she “came up with the idea” of a “washable silk head wrap” that prevents breakouts and preserve hairstyles.

“My concept came out of a problem that needed solving,” explained Marantz, who founded the company, NiteCap, to sell her so-called “invention” that was already being used by millions of black women every day. “It inspired me to create something of my own.”

The Root adds: what she claimed she invented basically was “a version of the same headwrap that has been included in the late-night booty-call kit invented in 1906 by inventor Madame CJ Walker’s less successful sister, LaKeisha Walker. To be fair, the difference between Lindenberg’s bonnet and the one worn by Erykah Badu, India.Arie and 92.8 percent of the women who have ever been on a “natural hair journey” is that Lindenberg sells her bonnets for $98.”

Which is why folks are dragging her for filth!

See the reactions below:

“There were products on the market but none of them had a functional and fashionable solution for me..” @ashleybjoseph I must push back on the fact that your piece never mentions that Black women have been wrapping their hair in bonnets & silk scarves for decades & still do — God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) July 21, 2019

The fact a white woman is claiming she invented bonnets will forever be the joke of the decade. — Ria | the RN (@missriasu) July 21, 2019

This chic needs to go FLY A KITE! there was no white woman in our house as a child showing my baby boomer mom or grandma born 1917!!!!!! When they were putting bonnets on my head! 1917!!! She just died in 2000 please hush! Ask any other black girl too! — Celebritypreneur (@tvreporterchic) July 22, 2019

So let me get something straight. A white woman is capitalizing on satin bonnets(FOR NINETY-EIGHT GOTDAMN DOLLARS) as if it's some new thing she just invented. My black grandma who yelled at me for not keeping my bonnet on overnight is rolling in her damn grave, I just know it. — Ambrosious✨🌈 (@ambi_moonchild) July 21, 2019