White Supremacy Bamboozled Africans into Thinking They Never Invented Anything, Seun Kuti Says

Seun Kuti is taking us on a much needed lecture on the relationship between white supremacy, science and technology and the African nation.
The social activist and musician, took to Instagram to educate his followers on how white supremacists led Africans to believe that they never invented anything.
In the lengthy read, Seun Kuti revelaed that the narrative is so warped to paint whites as technologically superior to the African nation and many ‘sleeping’ Africans have swallowed this without question.
Though he refrained from listing a number of inventions by people of African origin, the enigmatic performer stated that ‘Euro-technology’ would be no where without resources from Africans.
Seun Kuti went further to ask why the whites are yet to replicate the great pyramids of Egypt our ancestors made if they’re as superior as they claim.
Check out the post below.
One of the things that white supremacy has used to bamboozle many Africans with sleeping spirits is TECHNOLOGY! They have so warped the narrative that these unconscious blacks believe that Africans never invented anything. I don’t want to do the lame act of naming Africans who invented so many of the things we use today, u know why? those things make money for other people not Africans. The immense contribution of African people to technology can never be known, you know why? We were barred from receiving patents for our work till well after the 1930s. That means many Africans had to surrender their ideas to white people for small change! Now let’s leave that side of intellectual contribution and discuss resources. Can any Europeans tech be switched on without African resources? What will happen to Europe’s great technological progress if Africans simply withheld their resources. Why am I saying all this? Because a lot of idiots come and tell me things like, if u are a Pan african why are u using technology of white people? There is no such thing. In a fair world where the madness of white supremacy isn’t affecting anyone especially the black coconuts, we would know that technology doesn’t belong to any one group but the whole of Humanity and for you to tell me not to use technology because I am African means you also believe Africans especially those proud to be Africans aren’t Human- It means you are afflicted with Self hate. It means you need healing. Allow me to blow your mind, do u know that with all the super computers and machinery the world has today they still can’t build a pyramid where the top meets perfectly like our ancestors did? #getthesax