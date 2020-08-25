White Supremacy Bamboozled Africans into Thinking They Never Invented Anything, Seun Kuti Says

Seun Kuti is taking us on a much needed lecture on the relationship between white supremacy, science and technology and the African nation.

The social activist and musician, took to Instagram to educate his followers on how white supremacists led Africans to believe that they never invented anything.

In the lengthy read, Seun Kuti revelaed that the narrative is so warped to paint whites as technologically superior to the African nation and many ‘sleeping’ Africans have swallowed this without question.

Though he refrained from listing a number of inventions by people of African origin, the enigmatic performer stated that ‘Euro-technology’ would be no where without resources from Africans.

Seun Kuti went further to ask why the whites are yet to replicate the great pyramids of Egypt our ancestors made if they’re as superior as they claim.

Check out the post below.

