White House Counselor Quits After Her Daughter Dragged Her for Working for Trump

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has announced that she is quitting her job, and this comes after many months of public battle with her 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, who despises President Trump’s politics.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” Kellyanne Conway said in a statement. Adding, “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Also, her husband George Conway tweeted minutes earlier that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project — a group formed by anti-Trump Republicans — to “devote more time to family matters.”

Claudia had tweeted that she was pushing for emancipation. “i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life,” she tweeted, adding, “my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia added that she doesn’t agree with her father’s politics too. “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him.”

And when people thought she was seeking emancipation because of her mother’s job, Claudia noted that it was’t the case: “it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse.”

She said a lot more.

See below:

