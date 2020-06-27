White Actors will no Longer Voice Non-White Characters Says Simpson Producers

The producers of the animated TV show, ‘The Simpsons’, have announced that they will no longer allow white actors voice non-white characters.

In the new development sweeping Hollywood in a bid to fight racial inequality and provide work opportunities for actors of colour, the show, which is currently on its 31st season has finally made the change though it has been reluctant in times past.

This new course of action was revealed in statement by the producers on Friday, June 26.

“Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” they said.

The Simpsons has been accused for being racist in its depiction of the show’s Indian convenience store character Apu, who was voiced by Hank Azaria

In January of this year, Hank Azaria said he would no longer voice Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian character in “The Simpsons” who operates a convenience store.

The character had not been on the show since January, but it was unclear whether Apu would return.

This follows the decisions of actors like Jenny Slate stepping down from her role voicing Missy in Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ and Mike Henry resigning from the character of Cleveland Brown in ‘Family Guy’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

