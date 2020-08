Tiwa Savage is dishing lessons in gratitude and contentment.

The singer and mother of one urged followers on social media to always think on the many blessings they have and endeavour to practise contentment.

In her post, Tiwa Savage noted that the devil tried to rob us of our joy but while we await that one blessing that we believe will change the rest of our lives, we should think on at least 7 blessings we have; sound mind, a roof over our heads, etc.



