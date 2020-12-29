WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones by Jan 2021

Many will be entering into the year 2021 without access to the popular messaging app, WhatsApp as the application will stop working on millions of phones from Friday, January 1.

People with older smartphones should be warned that the app could stop working for them next year if they don’t update their software.

According to News.18.com, certain older smartphones won’t be able to use WhatsApp in 2021.

It said WhatsApp will stop working for people who are using an iPhone that hasn’t been updated to iOS 9 software or higher.

Android users who don’t have 4.0.3 operating systems or newer will also reportedly be affected.

If you have an iPhone 4 or older you won’t be able to update to newer software.

Some Android devices like the Motorola Droid Razr and the Samsung Galaxy S2 also still run on outdated software.

If you have an old phone you may want to try upgrading to the newest software possible so you don’t get caught out next year.

Apple users need to go to Settings and then “General” and “About” to see what software version they’re using.

On Android, you need to go to Settings and then “About Phone.”

Alternatively, you may need to upgrade to a slightly newer handset.

Part of the WhatsApp website reveals what operating systems it is compatible with, as users who need to upgrade will be warned in the app itself.

WhatsApp, created in 2009 by computer programmers Brian Acton and Jan Koum – former employees of Yahoo – is one of the most popular messaging services in the world today with over 2 billion users.

Koum came up with the name WhatsApp because it sounded like “what’s up”…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

