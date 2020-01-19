WhatsApp Is Down For Users Around The World

AbiolaNews / TechNo Comment on WhatsApp Is Down For Users Around The World

Hundreds of people reported problems with the popular messaging app on Sunday morning.

It is the latest in a series of outages to hit the Facebook-owned app, with a major incident in March last year leaving users cut off for nearly an entire day.

A Facebook spokesperson clarified Last March that the outage problem was due to a routine maintenance operation, which ended up triggering a bug responsible for the problem with uploading images and videos.

The app suffered 6,236 hours of deliberate disruption in 2019, largely as a result of authoritarian governments blocking access to it.

,

Related Posts

‘Makinde has no right to reconstruct burnt Oyo Market’ – Akintola

January 19, 2020

Blind man, who regained sight, files for divorce from ‘Ugly’ wife

January 19, 2020

Pigs eat farmer who suffered heart attack on his farm

January 19, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *