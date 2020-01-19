Hundreds of people reported problems with the popular messaging app on Sunday morning.

Retweet if you are on Twitter to find out if WhatsApp is down. #whatsappdown — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 19, 2020

Can’t send picture, voice note, and sticker on whatsapp?

Let’s go to twitter and found this 😌#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/F29MalCvqI — Tirrrr (@Tiaramdn_) January 19, 2020

It is the latest in a series of outages to hit the Facebook-owned app, with a major incident in March last year leaving users cut off for nearly an entire day.

A Facebook spokesperson clarified Last March that the outage problem was due to a routine maintenance operation, which ended up triggering a bug responsible for the problem with uploading images and videos.

The app suffered 6,236 hours of deliberate disruption in 2019, largely as a result of authoritarian governments blocking access to it.