Hundreds of people reported problems with the popular messaging app on Sunday morning.
Retweet if you are on Twitter to find out if WhatsApp is down. #whatsappdown
— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 19, 2020
Can’t send picture, voice note, and sticker on whatsapp?
Let’s go to twitter and found this 😌#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/F29MalCvqI
— Tirrrr (@Tiaramdn_) January 19, 2020
It is the latest in a series of outages to hit the Facebook-owned app, with a major incident in March last year leaving users cut off for nearly an entire day.
A Facebook spokesperson clarified Last March that the outage problem was due to a routine maintenance operation, which ended up triggering a bug responsible for the problem with uploading images and videos.
The app suffered 6,236 hours of deliberate disruption in 2019, largely as a result of authoritarian governments blocking access to it.