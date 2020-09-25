‘What’s Going On’ by Marvin Gaye Replaces The Beatles as Rolling Stone’s Greatest of All Times Album

Marvin Gaye’s album, ‘What’s Going On’ has moved up Rolling Stone magazine’s list becoming the greatest album of all times.

The publication recently updated its database of the ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Times’, which saw ‘What’s Going On’ toppling ‘The Beatles’ to land on the coveted spot.

This is the first update to the list by Rolling Stone since it published it seventeen years ago and as a result, many albums not previously included or ranked lower than fans expected have scored their place on the list.

Many fans had earlier complained about the list having too many rock songs and not being inclusive of modern day music and black artists leading to the overhaul.

In a move representing a massive shift for the magazine, more contemporary albums have made their way to the list.

It now features a hundred and fifty four new albums not previously included in the greatest 500 list as well as eighty six albums from this century.

Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ album which many consider a masterpiece and his greatest work now sits comfortably on top of the list.

