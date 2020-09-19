“What Me and Erica Had in the House, I Couldn’t Have Had it With Anyone Else” – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya wants you all to know that what he had with Erica Nlewedim in the house is special.

The reality TV star sat down for a post-BBNaija interview, in which he talked about his relationship with Erica, how much he respected the other women in the house, and why he would never have had what he shared with Erica with anyone else.

He said:

“What me an Erica had in the house, I don’t feel like I would have had that with anyone else. We would have been close. We would have flirted. We would have done our thing. But, what me and Erica is what me and Erica had, and it will only be that.”

Watch the interview below:

