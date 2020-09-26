What a Gift! Linda Ejiofor Puts Up Billboard at MM2 for Ibrahim Suleiman

No we’re not crying, we just wished someone would do for us what Linda Ejiofor did for Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday on September 25, 2020.

The actress put up a billboard at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport to wish the love of her life a happy birthday.

Unaware that his wife did such, Ibrahim Suleiman was surprised when someone sent him a video of his face splayed on a billboard at MM2. He took to his Instagram page to share it.

“YOO! LOOK WHAT SOMEONE SENT ME FROM MM2l LMAOOOOO

“@ihuomalindaejiofor and @irisexposures WELL DONE OH! YOU GUYS HAVE ME LIKE 😭😭😭😭. Look at me mama, I’m on a billboard! Let me not lie, I feel super special right now. Lol. Best birthday ever. The love, the messages, the phone calls, everything. I am overcome with emotion guys. Thanks everyone!”, he wrote.

Linda Ejiofor reposted the video on her page with the caption,

“YOU DESERVE MORE BABY!

Aren’t they the cutest Nollywood couple ever?

