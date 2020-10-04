West Ham stun Leicester 3-0

West Ham ended Leicester City’s 100% winning start to the season with a stunning 3-0 win at the King Power stadium Sunday.

Boss David Moyes was again absent from the touchline as he continues to recover from coronavirus, but as in last weekend’s 4-0 victory against Wolves, the Hammers were at their ruthless best to bring down another pretender to the English title.

Ruthless on the break, they did a similar job on Leicester to the one the Foxes did in their brilliant 5-2 win at Manchester City seven days prior.

Michail Antonio scored the first, heading in at the back post from Aaron Cresswell’s pinpoint cross from deep after the striker had himself found his team-mate with a quickly-taken free-kick.

Cresswell also assisted the second, but the credit was due more to a wonderful first touch and calm finish from Pablo Fornals, than the defender’s long ball forward.

In the second half, Declan Rice struck the crossbar with a shot from inside the box following a driving run from deep before Bowen sealed the win with a neat finish after collecting a through-ball from Fornals.

Leicester, who failed to produce a single shot on target, remain second in the table, but could lose that spot to Liverpool who take on in-form Aston Villa later, while West Ham are up to eighth.

