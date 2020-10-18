West Ham come from 3-goals down to draw 3-3 with Tottenham

West Ham staged a memorable comeback having gone three goals down with under 10 minutes to go to rescue a point in an astonishing 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

Manuel Lanzini’s brilliant long-range strike in injury time levelled the scores after Spurs had taken complete control with three goals in the opening 16 minutes through two goals from usual suspect Harry Kane and one from his partner in crime Son Heung-min.

Fabian Balbuena’s header began West Ham’s fightback, with Davinson Sanchez’s own goal giving even more hope with five minutes to go.

Gareth Bale, on as a substitute in his first appearance since his return to Spurs from Real Madrid, missed a great chance in stoppage time before Lanzini lashed the ball in off goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ fingertips to complete a ridiculous comeback.

The result leaves Spurs sixth on the log, with West Ham one point behind on eighth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

