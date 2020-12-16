West Brom sack Bilic, Allardyce tapped to take over

Slaven Bilic became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season after he was sacked by struggling West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Croatian’s sacking comes with the side 19th in the table but on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bilic had been at the club for only 18 months but had earned the admiration of the fans after leading West Brom to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

The Baggies have garnered seven points from their 13 matches so far and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 26 goals.

Bilic’s relations with the board appeared tense from the start of the campaign with no discussions talking place about extending or renewing his contract which was due to run out at the end of this season.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic,” read a club statement.

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is among the favourites to fill the vacancy.

The 66-year-old’s last managerial post was with Everton, who he left in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

