West Brom return to the Premier League

West Bromwich Albion won promotion back to the Premier League after playing out a 2-2 draw with QPR in their final Championship game of the season.

A point at The Hawthorns was enough for Slaven Bilic’s Baggies to go up in second place behind Leeds United, thanks to Brentford’s home defeat by Barnsley.

Albion’s draw would have been enough anyway, but Barnsley’s winner gave the Baggies a two-point cushion.

Ryan Manning put QPR ahead before Albion turned it round with goals either side of the break from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson.

Eberechi Eze’s stunning equaliser earned Rangers a point but was not enough to deny Albion a record fifth promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies join Leeds United who last week secured promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

