Wesley Snipes Congratulates Mahershala Ali on ‘Blade’ Casting

Wesley Snipes is so happy for Mahershala Ali.

The 56-year-old Snipes seemed excited about seeing what the actor can do with the Blade character, which he(Snipes) had originally played. And he addressed his own fans who aren’t too pleased that Ali will be taking over the role.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” he said in the statement given to Comicbook.com. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL good. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan.”

Snipes also said he’d like to work together at some point and paid tribute to the late Stan Lee and his own fans.

“Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together,” he said. “Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”