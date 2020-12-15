‘We’re doing everything possible to free Omah Lay, Tems’ – Abike Dabiri

The federal government has said it is doing “everything possible” to ensure the release of two musicians – Omah Lay and Tems – being held by the police in Uganda.

Ugandan police say the stars, their manager, and four others had risked spreading coronavirus with a concert held on Saturday in Kampala.

They were charged on Monday for “negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease” and police say they will be detained until Wednesday when they are expected to be re-arraigned in court.

The head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted that “tremendous diplomatic progress has been made and they will be back [very very ] soon by Gods grace.”

Nigerian musicians and fans have tweeted in support of the detained singers, but Ugandan police have insisted that the laws of their country must run its course.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

