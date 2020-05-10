‘We’re being treated like criminals’ – Nigerians evacuated from Dubai lament

Some Nigerians recently evacuated from Dubai have lamented that they are being treated like “prisoners” in their own country.

In a chat with The PUNCH, the returnees said the hotel, where they are being quarantined in Lagos, is surrounded by soldiers who do not allow them to even get fresh air or receive some sunlight within the compound.

One of them said, “Sincerely, we have not had it good since we returned from Dubai. We all tested negative for COVID-19 but we are being treated as if we have the disease.

“We have been here for three days now but we have not been allowed to even breathe fresh air or even feel sunlight on our skin. It is as if we are in prison. Even the food we are being given is not good at all. We are just managing it.”

Another evacuee said no government official had called or visited to check their welfare except some officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who visited them on Saturday morning.

“We have been complaining about this but everything has fallen on deaf ears. No one from the government has called to ask about our living conditions. It was this morning (Saturday) that some NCDC officials came to check our health status.

“We are not allowed to even stroll within the compound. We are just inside our rooms. If things continue this way, some of us may even fall sick from being idle,” he said.

About 256 evacuated Nigerians arrived in Lagos State from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, and are being quarantined in line with the coronavirus protocol.

