Wenger Reveals Why Liverpool Lost to Barcelona

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed why Liverpool lost 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

According to Wenger, Jurgen Klopp’s men collapsed in the final 15 minutes of their 3-0 defeat.

Liverpool will need a miracle at Anfield next week after a Lionel Messi’s second-half brace and a Luis Suarez opener saw Barca take control of the semi-final tie.

The Reds fought hard and wasted opportunities before Messi scored the first of his two goals in the 75th minute of the match.

The Argentine forward produced a stunning free-kick seven minutes later to beat Alisson and ensure Barcelona have one foot in the Champions League final.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Wenger said.

“It was hard for Liverpool tonight.

“But, I must say, Barcelona suffered in the second half until they scored the second goal, then Liverpool collapsed.

“There was two important things that happened tonight. First, when they suffered Ernesto Valverde made a good change.

“He brought [Nelson] Semedo on and put [Sergi] Roberto in midfield… from that point on that looked more stable defensively.

“The second part of it… something we have seen so many times is Messi. Mr Messi came in and said: ‘Let me finish the job.’

“Liverpool had a late chance, they should have scored. They will regret this chance but overall it is typical thing I have seen at Barcelona.

“They are better than you in the final third, every pass is great. That makes the difference at the end of the day.”