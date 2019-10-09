Wenger favourite to become next France Manager

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger on Tuesday revealed how he was keen to secure a return to management, reports football.london.

Speaking ahead of the annual Nordoff Robbins charity award dinner, where he was named a ‘Legend of Football’, Wenger revealed how he still has the hunger to manage, even now aged 69.

The night, which was organised to celebrate the Frenchman’s managerial career, saw former footballing stars come together to pay tribute to Wenger, who won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven FA Community Shields during his 21-years with the north London club.

But it appears his comments before the ceremony have caught the eye of those inside the footballing world.

“The hunger to play football, win games, I play charity games still,” Wenger told Sky Sports when asked what the future holds for him.

“The hunger is completely there, I don’t think you lose the desire to win and that bitterness when you lose a football game.”

Fans from across the globe were quick to comment on where Wenger could potentially head next, and now Sky Bet have also revealed the latest odds on where they see the Premier League icon heading.

According to the bookmaker, the French national team job is the one Wenger is most likely to return to management for priced at 7/2.