Wendy Williams’s Husband Kevin Hunter Accused of Slowly Poisoning Her

Page Six is reporting that the police stopped by Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter‘s New Jersey home in January after receiving an anonymous tip claiming Hunter was poisoning his now-estranged wife.

According to the media house, the call was made by someone who is said to have worked for Williams’ production company, Debmar-Mercury. And this anonymous person alleged that Hunter, who was still an executive producer on “The Wendy Williams Show” at the time, was slipping something harmful to the talk show host and wanted authorities to check in on her. The caller refused to give contact information.

Two officers from the Livingston Police Department immediately stopped by the former couple’s home and were greeted by Hunter, who reportedly was hesitant before allowing them inside because Williams was recovering from a “health problem.” according to the police report. The officers explained they were required to talk to Williams because of the tip they had received. Hunter ultimately acquiesced, and the two officers found Williams lying in bed with “the blanket covering from neck to toe.”

Here’s how things went down in the house, per Page Six:

One of the officers requested Hunter leave the room so they could talk to Williams alone, but Hunter wouldn’t budge, claiming he wanted to stay by her side, per the police report. Williams told the officers she was recovering from a broken shoulder and joked she’s “very popular” when asked if there was truth to the tipster’s claim. When asked again, Williams became tearful and denied any wrongdoing by Hunter, the report states. Hunter then said to the officers that there had never been any calls to their house over domestic violence complaints. The officers responded that they “couldn’t recall any.”

This information comes days after Wendy filed for divorce from Hunter after nearly 23 years of marriage. He has been fired as an executive producer of”The Wendy Williams Show” and as her manager.

Wendy has yet to speak about this new information as at press time.