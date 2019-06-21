Wendy Williams to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020

Congratulations to Wendy Williams!

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee has revealed that the show host and 34 other celebrities and entertainers from the worlds of film, television, theater or live performance, music or recording, and radio, have been chosen for to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the film category are the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, and Mahershala Ali, as well as Oscar-winning filmmakers Spike Lee and Lina Wertmüller, iconic costume designer Ruth E. Carter and the fictional character Batman.

The only stars being added for their contributions to theater and live performance are comedian Dave Chappell and Pose star Billy Porter.

We can’t wait!