Wendy Williams Throws Epic Shade at Ex-husband, Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams just threw a not so subtle shade at her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

The host of the TV show, ‘Wendy’, slighted her producer ex after posting a picture of a baby girl in her arms.

Wendy Williams who filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 following rumours of an extra-marital affair and news that he was expecting a baby with his mistress, captioned the sweet shot of herself, baby girl in arms with,

“Look @ me with my baby girl. I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation”, referencing her ex-husband’s situation.

Wendy is sure good with the jabs and this one was well delivered.

