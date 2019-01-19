Wendy williams

Wendy Williams Takes a Break From TV to Spend ‘Significant Time’ in Hospital

Wendy William‘s family has shared a statement noting that the TV host will be taking an extended break from her TV show to deal with health issues related to her immune system disorder.

In their statement, they noted that Williams has suffered complications from Graves’ disease in the past few days, and while she has a strong desire to return to work, she must focus on her “personal and physical well-being.

And this comes amid reports that the 54-year-old talk show host, who suffers from Graves’ disease, injured her upper-arm in late December. Also, in In October 2017, Williams fainted on stage during her show, saying later she became overheated while wearing a bulky Halloween costume.

Fans are wishing her well.

See the statement below:

