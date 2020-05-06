Wendy Williams has now talked about how it feels like entertain her audience from her home during the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking with CNN, the show host said she misses the “electricity” of “The Wendy Williams Show” studio audience, but however believes that her years spent as a radio host prepared her well for times like this, when she now has to continue her syndicated show from home.

“If it wasn’t for radio, I could not do this quarantine thing from home thing properly,” Williams said. “I’ve so enjoyed this 11, going on 12 years, of doing the talk show with the studio and hundreds of people and clapping and the immediate response. I’ve so enjoyed that, but it is much easier for me as a host to be here at home, with no audience, because it’s always been about description. You know, I’ve been a radio host longer than I’ve been a TV host, so yes, right. Thank God for radio.”

She noted that she was reluctant to film the show at home, and this was because she considers her home space sacred. Plus, she wasn’t digging the look of seeing other TV personalities in their homes. “Looking disgusting,” she laughs. “I’m just saying.”

“The whole apartment is my office as far as I’m concerned [now],” Williams says. “But no, you know, when quarantine first got started, I was reluctant to do it because I always feel that I give so much of myself when I do the show for the last 11 plus years, that I want a place that I can call my own.”

And she said a lot more. Watch her below:

