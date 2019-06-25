Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

TMZ is reporting that Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Jr. showed up in court today and entered a not guilty plea, and this comes one month after reports surfaced that he got into a physical altercation with his father.

Recall that the 18-year-old was charged with simple assault after an incident in West Orange Tuesday in May, and then released the same night. Sources revealed that the father and son clashed — with Kevin Jr. allegedly punching his dad in the face — and police were summoned.

The source added that the incident occurred at a store parking lot after the two got into an argument over Wendy and Kevin Sr.’s divorce, that the altercation turned physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. then reportedly punched his father in the face to break the hold.

However, TMZ adds now that Kevin Sr. does not want to press charges, but because it’s a domestic incident prosecutors often press on regardless.

We can’t wait to see how it all pans out.