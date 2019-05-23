Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested Over Physical Altercation With His Father

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with his father, Fox News is reporting.

According to the media house, the 18-year-old was charged with simple assault after an incident in West Orange Tuesday evening, and then released the same night. Sources revealed that the father and son clashed — with Kevin Jr. allegedly punching his dad in the face — and police were summoned.

The source added that the incident occurred at a store parking lot after the two got into an argument over the divorce, that the altercation turned physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. then reportedly punched his father in the face to break the hold.

“Kevin Jr. was a bit aggressive towards his father and his father tried to control the situation,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, claiming: “Kevin Jr. then punched his father in the face and the cops were called sometime later. Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. have always had a great relationship. Not everything is as it appears, and Kevin Sr. looks forward to moving past this.”

Reacting to the report, Kevin Sr. told TMZ on Wednesday that he would “not be pursuing this matter legally.”

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” he said. “Things are not always how they appear.”

This comes weeks after Wendy Williams announced that they were divorcing after nearly 22 years of marriage.