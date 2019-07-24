Wendy Williams Says She Won’t Reconcile With Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is moving on from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter; she is not interested in reconciliation.

The 55-year-old show host revealed this in a recent interview with “The Karen Hunter Show,” on Tuesday, July 23, during which she broke down in tears.

Asked about the “chance” of reconciliation, Williams quickly replied “No, don’t ask! No! Girl, no. Don’t ask. I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”

Asked if she plans to change her last name, she replied, tearing up, “No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name and you can’t take away 20 [years] … Don’t make me cry.”

Asked who she was after her messy split with Kevin, she revealed: “I am at peace with the world and everyone around me. The cops aren’t protecting me, so I learn how to run. You know what I’m saying? You don’t want to get splashed in the face.”

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in April after 21 years of marriage. The former couple share 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

See sneak peek of the interview below: