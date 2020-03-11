Wendy Williams thinks Nicki Minaj has ruined her brand beyond repaired.

The show host spoke about this during her show on Tuesday. At first, she erroneously referred to Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty as the rapper’s brother, but then she corrected herself.

She said:

“That’s going to be my first story tomorrow, and I’m going to lead with this: You should’ve never married him, because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be, again. You’re never gonna stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point…a molester…a registered sex offender. You’re never going to stand a chance with the public. Because there’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives, and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter.”

Williams continued:

“Oops, I think I just did the story. Nope, nope, nope, get to digging. There’s more on him, everybody get to digging.”

This comes one week after news surfaced that Petty had been arrested for not registering as a sex offender.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and in 2006, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He was released from New York state prison in 2013 after serving a seven-year sentence.