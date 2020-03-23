Wendy Williams is tired of sitting at home.

The show host said this during an appearance on Dr. Oz, Williams, where she explained how she tried to convince her network to keep the Wendy show in production despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days. ‘But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time,” Wendy said according to Page Six. Williams went on to detail how anxious she is to get back to work.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight,” she continued. “I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go!”

Currently, the Wendy show is on a hiatus after the network deemed it unsafe to continue production.

“I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now?’ I always think I’m in trouble,” Wendy recalled to Dr. Oz. “They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well.'”

Well, Wendy. You have to wait this one out!