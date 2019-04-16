Wendy Williams has finally spoken up about her divorce from husband Kevin Hunter.

The show host addressed this during the last segment of her eponymous show on Monday morning.

“It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business,” Williams began, adding, “It’s kind of funny. Turnabouts a fair game, I get it.”

Williams further added that she had a “really good weekend” with six pals from the sober-living facility she’s been staying at since January, adding that she will be leaving it soon for her own space.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” she said. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she continued. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

“It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could’ve ever happened to me because, when you think about your life, you think about how you’ve been delivering to the world,” she said. “Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share with the world, or they’re frightened to share with the world, or they’re not ready to share with the world and addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.”

This comes one week after Page Six revealed that she filed for divorce from Hunter who she married in 1997. Their separation follows rumours that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby.

Watch her below: