Wendy Williams Files for Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

Page Six is reporting that Wendy Williams has finally filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter.

According to the media house, the talk show host is divorcing her husband of nearly 22 years and this confirmed by her and a source who noted that Williams filed the papers in Essex County, NJ, and served Hunter at 6:30 a.m.

According to court documents, obtained by Page Six, Williams and Hunter are splitting because of “irreconcilable differences.” Williams, who resides in Livingston, NJ, is seeking to establish an “appropriate amount of child support” as well as “other further relief as the Court deems fair and equitable.”

And reacting to the update, her rep said, “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

The split comes amid renewed rumors that Hunter has been cheating on Williams, 54, with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to a baby suspected to be Hunter’s last month.

Sources also told The Post that Hunter’s allegedly abusive behavior ultimately led to the unraveling that prompted Williams to relapse.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,” said the intern.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.