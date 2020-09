Wendy is having the best time of her life at the moment, catching summer rays in the Hamptons before spring arrives.

The radio and TV host, shared a picture of herself and a mystery man in the car as she revealed the mister to be her ‘special’ friend.

Wendy Williams who got divorced from ex-husband, Kevin Hunter after the latter cheated on her and had a baby with another woman, captioned her Instagtam post;

“I’m happy in the Hamptons with my special friend FOR Labor Day weekend. He’s hot….Caror!

