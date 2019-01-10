Wendy Williams Delays Return to Her Show for the Second Time

Wendy Williams has pushed her January 14 return to The Wendy Williams Sho again, Essence has confirmed.

According to the media house, the show host is taking a little more time to tend to her health before returning to TV. And this comes amid reports that the 54-year-old talk show host, who suffers from Graves’ disease, injured her upper-arm in late December.

She returned to set the next day and finished out the week, but after people noticed her strange on-air behavior, she admitted in a caption on Instagram that she was under the effects of medication.

Now, producer Debmar-Mercury told Variety in a statement: “As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover. Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

We can’t wait!