Wendy williams

Wendy Williams Delays Return to Her Show for the Second Time

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Wendy Williams Delays Return to Her Show for the Second Time

Wendy Williams has pushed her January 14 return to The Wendy Williams Sho again, Essence has confirmed.

According to the media house, the show host is taking a little more time to tend to her health before returning to TV. And this comes amid reports that the 54-year-old talk show host, who suffers from Graves’ disease, injured her upper-arm in late December.

She returned to set the next day and finished out the week, but after people noticed her strange on-air behavior, she admitted in a caption on Instagram that she was under the effects of medication.

Now, producer Debmar-Mercury told Variety in a statement: “As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover. Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

We can’t wait!

Related Posts

Kit Harington Says the Final Season of Game of Thrones Wore Him Out

January 10, 2019

Trailer: Regina Hall Becomes a Kid Again in “Little”, Starring Issa Rae and Marsai Martin

January 10, 2019

2019 Dorian Awards Full List of Winners: “The Favourite” Wins Film of the Year

January 9, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *